Free collection of Policy & Politics highly cited articles

Originally published on Policy and Politics blog.
by Sarah Ayres, Steve Martin, Felicity Matthews, Diane Stone – Policy & Politics Editors
We are delighted to announce that Policy & Politics has achieved an impressive result in this year’s Journal Citation Reports with an Impact Factor of 1.939. This places the Journal firmly in the top quartile of international journals in both the public administration and the political science categories.
This fantastic outcome is testimony to the outstanding quality of research produced by our authors, the meticulous scrutiny of our peer reviewers, and the hard work of the Policy & Politics and Policy Press team. We would like to offer our thanks and congratulations to all.
To celebrate this increase we have made the most highly cited articles which contributed to the 2016 Impact Factor free to read until 31 July 2017:
Rethinking depoliticisation: beyond the governmental
Authors: Matt Wood, Matthew Flinders
The politics of behaviour change: nudge, neoliberalism and the state
Author: Will Leggett
Rethinking the travel of ideas: policy translation in the water sector
Author: Farhad Mukhtarov
Measuring and explaining policy paradigm change: the case of UK energy policy
Authors: Florian Kern, Caroline Kuzemko, Catherine Mitchell
Government policies for corporate social responsibility in Europe: a comparative analysis of institutionalisation
Authors: Jette Steen Knudsen, Jeremy Moon, Rieneke Slager
Depoliticisation, governance and the state introduction
Authors: Matthew Flinders, Matt Wood
Repoliticising depoliticisation: theoretical preliminaries on some responses to the American fiscal and Eurozone debt crises
Author: Bob Jessop
Politicising UK energy: what ‘speaking energy security’ can do
Author: Caroline Kuzemko
Depoliticisation as process, governance as practice: what did the ‘first wave’ get wrong and do we need a ‘second wave’ to put it right?
Author: Colin Hay
‘Water dripping on stone’? Industry lobbying and UK alcohol policy
Authors: Ben Hawkins, Chris Holden
From tools to toolkits in policy design studies: the new design orientation towards policy formulation research
Authors: Michael Howlett, Ishani Mukherjee, Jun Jie Woo
Depoliticisation: economic crisis and political management
Author: Peter Burnham
(De)politicisation and the Father’s Clause parliamentary debates
Authors: Stephen Bates, Laura Jenkins, Fran Amery
Rolling back to roll forward: depoliticisation and the extension of government
Authors: Emma Ann Foster, Peter Kerr, Christopher Byrne
Global norms, local contestation: privatisation and de/politicisation in Berlin
Authors: Ross Beveridge, Matthias Naumann
Governing at arm’s length: eroding or enhancing democracy?
Authors: Catherine Durose, Jonathan Justice, Chris Skelcher
How does collaborative governance scale? Introduction
Authors: Chris Ansell, Jacob Torfing
Market size, market share and market strategy: three myths of medical tourism
Authors: Neil Lunt, Daniel Horsfall, Richard Smith, Mark Exworthy, Johanna Hanefeld, Russell Mannion
Depoliticisation, governance and political participation
Authors: Paul Fawcett, David Marsh
‘Multiculturalism is never talked about’: community cohesion and local policy contradictions in England
Authors: Hannah Lewis, Gary Craig
Poverty and social policy in Europe 2020: ungovernable and ungoverned
Authors: Paul Copeland, Mary Daly
The role of formal and informal networks in supporting older people’s care during extreme weather events
Authors: Jonathan Wistow, Lena Dominelli, Katie Oven, Christine Dunn, Sarah Curtis
The politics of quangocide
Authors: Katharine Dommett, Matthew Flinders
Women’s pensions in the European Union and the current economic crisis
Author: Liam Foster
