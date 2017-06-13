« A seismic shift has occurred in British politics

Compromise, sacrifice and confusion: why I didn’t vote

Published June 13, 2017 Author blog , Election focus 2017 , Politics , Poverty and Inequality Leave a Comment
Tags: , , , ,
Lisa McKenzie

Lisa Mckenzie

by Lisa Mckenzie, author of Getting By; Estates, Class and Culture in Austerity Britain.

“I didn’t vote in this election, which for me was the right choice, and a choice that is seldom given debate to within the national media.

My reasons were this: our political system asks us to vote for members of parliament to represent us in Westminster. I didn’t want any of the people on my ballot paper to represent me.

I also don’t think the system of parliamentary political party politics is truly democratic. It serves the greater good, it compromises what individuals believe in order to serve a middle, a mainstream, and a mediocre. It always has to sacrifice something, and someone, and the sacrifice is usually those with least power. I cannot endorse that.

“…the sacrifice is usually those with least power.”

The Labour Party have annoyed me for a long time (forever actually) but especially over the last two years.

I have been involved in many grass-roots organisations and campaigns and I know how difficult it is to keep people’s confidence up when they are having all kinds of institutional power thrown at them from all spectrums of political ideology.

However over the last two years this situation has become much worse, with the internal fighting of the Labour party. Many Labour supporters as well as politicians have taken sides and instead of being an opposition to the Government that has caused so much misery to the poorest people in the UK, they have opposed each other.

“…instead of being an opposition to the Government that has caused so much misery to the poorest people in the UK, they have opposed each other.”

Added to this has been the partisan nature of the Labour Party that has refused to engage in campaigns that are in struggle with local Labour councillors, MPs and mayors.

The housing struggle in London that I have been part of is a good example, if there are what we call ‘safe political seats’ that rarely are challenged, the status quo is whoever is sat in that seat.

In London, in the poorest communities, it has been Labour councils that most housing e15campaigns are literally at war with. These campaigns have gone unsupported recently by the Labour party and have been asked to ‘go easy’, or put their campaigns on hold until after the ‘leadership election/leadership election/general election’. I fear they will go unsupported again as the Labour Party ask for ‘unity’ until the next general election. By this time some of those who I have supported in their housing campaigns will be homeless.

In some ways I am pleased that the Labour Party’s manifesto was well received by the electorate. It was a manifesto of hope for some – tuition fees being scrapped is an important policy for the whole of society, and ensuring children are not hungry at school is another. I did feel that the middle class would do better out of Labour policies than any other group, although that isn’t new to British politics.

The conclusion of what started off as a pretty dull campaign is far from dull – in some ways it is quite terrifying – but it is a bloody mess.

The Labour Party lost but thinks that it won, the Conservatives won but also lost and is now in the process of doing a deal with Northern Ireland Conservatives that have a social ideology which includes anti-abortion, and lack of civil rights for the LGBTQ communities that we cannot entertain in any way.

“I will continue to do the politics that I have always done: on the streets and within the grass-roots, encouraging the powerless to shout and be heard.”

The Conservatives are putting their own interests in their power base before safety, and peace for all of us in the UK and in Ireland. The Good Friday agreement that brought an end to sectarianism in Northern Ireland insists that the British Government is impartial; this clearly cannot be the case if the DUP are supporting the Government in an official agreement.

I may not have voted, but I will continue to do the politics that I have always done: on the streets and within the grass-roots, encouraging the powerless to shout and be heard.

 

Lisa Mckenzie is author of Getting by; Estates, class and culture in austerity Britain and co-author of Building better societies: Promoting social justice in a world falling apart. Both can be ordered at www.policypress.co.uk with 20% discount.

Getting by cover with border_for web
9781447332015

Policy Press newsletter subscribers receive a 35% discount – sign up here.

The views and opinions expressed on this blog site are solely those of the original blog post authors and other contributors. These views and opinions do not necessarily represent those of the Policy Press and/or any/all contributors to this site.

0 Responses to “Compromise, sacrifice and confusion: why I didn’t vote”

Feed for this Entry Trackback Address

  1. Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

« A seismic shift has occurred in British politics

Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Twitter Updates

Archives

alissnet.wordpress.com/

Policy and Politics Journal

Helen Kara

Writing and research

Peter Beresford's Blog

Musings on a Mad World

Paul Cairney: Politics & Public Policy

Professor of Politics and Public Policy, University of Stirling

Path to the Possible

Democracy toward the Horizon

The GOVERNANCE blog

Governance: An international journal of policy, administration and institutions

Shot by both sides

The blog of Kerry McCarthy, Labour MP

Paul Collins's Running Blog

Running and London Marathon 2013 Training

Gender Politics at Edinburgh

Bristol Civic Leadership Project

A collaborative project on change in local governance

Stuck on Social Work

And what a great place to be

UK PSA Women & Politics Specialist Group

Points: The Blog of the Alcohol & Drugs History Society

short and insightful writing about a long and complex history

Channel View Publications and Multilingual Matters

Urban policy and practice

Publishing with a purpose

TessaCoombes

Policy Politics Place

Blog

Publishing with a purpose

Public Administration Review

Public Administration Review is a professional journal dedicated to advancing theory and practice in public administration.

Publishing with a purpose

%d bloggers like this: