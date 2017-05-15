Celebrating 25 years of the Journal of Poverty and Social Justice with a FREE anniversary article collection

In celebration of the Journal of Poverty and Social Justice’s 25th anniversary, editors Rod Hick and Gill Main reflect on the achievements of the journal and release a selection of articles free to download for the remainder of 2017.

This April marked the 25th anniversary of the Journal of Poverty and Social Justice.

Since its inception in the early 1990s, the academic, policy and practice communities have seen drastic changes – but the issues addressed by the journal have remained all too relevant.

Poverty and social justice remain at the forefront of academic and policy debate – both nationally and internationally.

Over the last decade, the global financial crisis has raised major debates about the nature of poverty and social justice. Many governments continue to pursue austerity agendas which have produced rising poverty rates, and to promote interpretations of social justice which are often in conflict with academic approaches.

Having taken over co-editorship of the Journal of Poverty and Social Justice in January this year, the 25th anniversary offers us an exciting opportunity to highlight the journal’s unique contribution, and some of the developments we are planning.

JPSJ remains one of the few journals to offer a multidisciplinary perspective on a single issue – bringing together academic, policy and practitioner expertise on poverty and social justice. We aim to continue promoting high-quality research, with a focus on:

Maintaining and increasing the Journal’s international focus, with the aim of bringing together high-quality evidence on poverty and social justice based on national, international, and comparative research.

Attracting the best papers through offering an increased word limit, as we appreciate that your most important findings might require a little more space. The word limit for academic articles is now 8,000 words.

Offering a timely outlet for your publications – social policy is constantly changing, and the best evidence needs to reach the right audiences, quickly. We are working on an ongoing basis to ensure that our peer review process is conducted efficiently, and that first decisions are reached in a timely manner.

We have recently announced a call for special issue proposals, which presents an opportunity for one of more Guest Editors to collaborate with us in developing a showcase of articles on a specific theme. Read our call and submit your proposals by 10 July 2017.

To mark the 25th anniversary, we are very pleased to announce that ten of our articles will be free to download until 31st December 2017. We have selected a range of articles from over the past 25 years which we believe showcase of the diverse topics and methods that JPSJ brings together:

Theoretical debates about the nature of poverty and social justice:

Ruth Lister (2007) discusses the meaning(s) of social justice in local, national and global contexts.

John Welshman (2002) examines the pervasive influence of theories of ‘underclass’.

Empirical studies of poverty and social justice in the UK and internationally, drawing on both qualitative and quantitative methods:

Hartley Dean, Virginia MacNeill and Margaret Melrose (2003) report on people in the UK with multiple problems, and their experiences of policy efforts to maximise labour market participation.

Eldin Fahmy (2014) draws on the large-scale UK Poverty and Social Exclusion Surveys from 1999 and 2012 to explore poverty rates and trends over time.

International studies on policy interventions into poverty and the best options for poverty reduction:

Pamela Herd (2009) discusses policy reform options for reducing poverty among older people in the US.

Francie Lund (2011) presents a critique of changes to the Child Support Grant in South Africa.

Keetie Roelen and Rachel Sabates-Wheeler (2012) draw on case studies from developing countries to consider the effectiveness of child-sensitive social protection.

Evaluations of social policies designed to reduce poverty, and recommendations for policy makers about the most effective options:

Fran Bennett and Jane Miller (2005) outline the various ways in which UK policy has promoted wage supplementation, and the complications of this approach.

Guy Standing (2011) questions the effectiveness and ethics of increasing behavioural conditionality in social security globally.

Peter Dwyer and Sharon Wright (2014) assess the implications of the introduction of Universal Credit in the UK.

We are excited to be in a position to take over the editorship of a journal which has produced such important and diverse research on a wide range of topics relating to poverty and social justice. We very much look forward to welcoming your submissions – which we hope may feature in a 50th anniversary celebration long after our editorship has finished!

Read the latest Journal of Poverty and Social Justice issue here.

For all the latest Journal news and free articles:

• Sign up to the Journal of Poverty and Social Justice newsletter

• Follow @JPSJ_Journal on Twitter.

Complete list of free articles:



Lister, R. (2007) ‘Social Justice: Meanings and politics’.

Welshman, J. (2002) ‘The Cycle of Deprivation and the Concept of the Underclass’.

Dean, H., MacNeill, V. and Melrose, M. (2003) ‘Ready to Work? Understanding the Experiences of People with Multiple Problems and Needs’.

Fahmy, E. (2014) ‘Poverty in Britain, 1999 and 2012: Some emerging findings’.

Herd, P. (2009) ‘The Problem of Poverty Among Older People in America: Options for Reform’.

Lund, F. (2011) ‘A Step in the Wrong Direction: Linking the South Africa Child Support Grant to school attendance’.

Roelen, K. and Sabates-Wheeler, R. (2012) ‘A Child-Sensitive Approach to Social Protection: Serving practical and strategic needs’.

Bennett, F. and Millar, J. (2005) ‘Making Work Pay?’.

Standing, G. (2011) ‘Behavioural Conditionality: Why the nudges must be stopped – an opinion piece’.

Dwyer, P. and Wright, S. (2014) ‘Universal Credit, Ubiquitous Conditionality, and its Implications for Social Citizenship’.